Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly split - again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Where Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Really Stand Amid Breakup Rumors

Sofia Richie will continue to stand by Scott Disick's side--even if she's a bit further away than...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngieAxl

Angie RT @enews: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie have called it quits after nearly 3 years together. 💔 Everything we know: https://t.co/u5Xwck8mZA ht… 1 minute ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #KourtneyKardashian's ex #ScottDisick and #SofiaRichie break up after 3 years of dating? https://t.co/8yLlZCNrG6 3 minutes ago

hyukcrews

:) sofia richie and scott disick broke up😭😭😭😭😭 4 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia All the Signs Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Were Headed for a Split https://t.co/6UNg7gLA1A 8 minutes ago

FrancesTalledo

Frances RT @sofiatweeted: scott disick and sofia richie broke up. kourtney now is ur time to shine 9 minutes ago

Belly2154

K.Mhr RT @enews: After 3 years together, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits. 💔https://t.co/9Wl62iwceJ https://t.co/z5uXlJw8gW 24 minutes ago

n3lsonnn

David Nelson RT @Complex: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly call it quits after 3 years together: https://t.co/sWeHruqKXu https://t.co/OrKjrxmJ45 29 minutes ago

geonews_english

Geo English Scott Disick, Sofia Richie see the end of the road on three-year-long relationship #GeoNews 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up Details Revealed - Breaking News [Video]

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up Details Revealed - Breaking News

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up Details Revealed - Breaking News

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:30Published
Kardashians honour Scott Disick on his birthday [Video]

Kardashians honour Scott Disick on his birthday

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian have posted sweet messages to their "brother" Scott Disick on his birthday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published