Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up

Kourtney Kardashian helps Scott Disick celebrate his birthday after his break up with Sofia Richie.

Plus, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian do a booty workout tutorial together.

#KourtneyKardashian #SofiaRichie #ScottDisick

0
Related news from verified sources

Sofia Richie Had This to Say About Kourtney Kardashian Just Before Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie did an interview before her relationship with Scott Disick ended and she spoke all about...
Just Jared - Published

Scott Disick Lounges by the Pool Amid Reports of Split From Sofia Richie After 3 Years

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been enjoying a desert getaway at the Amangiri Resort...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror RT @MirrorCeleb: Sofia Richie addresses Scott Disick split and Kourtney Kardashian 'is not to blame' https://t.co/5LzIWjfvYJ 6 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Sofia Richie addresses Scott Disick split and Kourtney Kardashian 'is not to blame' https://t.co/5LzIWjfvYJ 6 minutes ago

fknvirgin

m RT @imCLAIRESPITZER: if scott disick and kourtney kardashian get back together i will retract every bad statement i’ve made about 2020.....… 45 minutes ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up https://t.co/dXwK4DMBrK #KourtneyKardashian 1 hour ago

imCLAIRESPITZER

Claire Spitzer if scott disick and kourtney kardashian get back together i will retract every bad statement i’ve made about 2020...... 🥺 1 hour ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up https://t.co/0X6RVCsC0L 1 hour ago

toxicethans

julia RT @Cosmopolitan: Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played a Role in Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup https://t.co/VtsPSPXD3B 2 hours ago

CallieHaywood

Cal If Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick got back together I would sleep better at night 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sofia Richie won't be 'defined' by Scott Disick [Video]

Sofia Richie won't be 'defined' by Scott Disick

Sofia Richie doesn't want to be "defined" by her dad Lionel Richie or her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as she wants to "pave her own way".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Scott Disick drops subtle Instagram message moments after Sofia Richie breakup [Video]

Scott Disick drops subtle Instagram message moments after Sofia Richie breakup

Moments after news broke that Sofia Richie andScott Disick called it quits, the reality star droppedwhat seems to be a subtle message on his Instagram.He shared a photo of himself hanging outby the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:16Published