Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy & Weight Gain Claims

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 01:54s
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy & Weight Gain Claims

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy & Weight Gain Claims

Kourtney Kardashian responds to weight gain comments, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking a break according to new reports.

Plus, Kanye West might have new music out.

#KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KimKardashian Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with major tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, over Kourt not wanting to share her personal life on the show.

She threatened to quit, but decided to return for season 18, which premiered on March 26.

Unfortunately, to Kim and Khloe’s disappointment, Kourtney still didn’t have a great attitude about being back on camera.

“She could have made the decision to quit,” Khloe complained.

“She chose to not quit, but she’s here today, exactly where we left off.

"She chose to not quit, but she's here today, exactly where we left off. It's affecting my mood that she's so miserable that we're here doing our job that she has agreed to."

