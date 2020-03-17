Global  

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters

Khloe Kardashian reacts to pregnancy claims and fans commenting their thoughts.

Plus, Kylie Jenner fans praise her latest posts.

#KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KhloeKardashian Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with major tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, over Kourt not wanting to share her personal life on the show.

She threatened to quit, but decided to return for season 18, which premiered on March 26.

Unfortunately, to Kim and Khloe’s disappointment, Kourtney still didn’t have a great attitude about being back on camera.

“She could have made the decision to quit,” Khloe complained.

“She chose to not quit, but she’s here today, exactly where we left off.

It’s affecting my mood that she’s so miserable that we’re here doing our job that she has agreed to.” Read More: https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/03/26/kim-kourtney-kardashian-fight-kuwtk-premiere-recap/ Starring Ali Stagnitta @AliStagnitta Written & Edited By Nicolas Gonzalez @nictack Music & Photos provided by Shutterstock Footage provided by Celebrity Footage http://hollywoodlife.com CONNECT WITH HOLLYWOODLIFE Web: http://hollywoodlife.com Facebook: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeInstagram Pinterest: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifePinterest Newsletter: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeNewsletters ABOUT HOLLYWOODLIFE We bring you the latest celebrity news about Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kardashians, and much more, every day.

