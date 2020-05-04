Global  

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron

With the release of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' many people have come out and said that MJ is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that MJ's documentary does not change his stance on LeBron being the GOAT.

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron

With the release of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' many people have come out and said...
FOX Sports - Published

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is not on Michael Jordan's level — it's not even close

After the recent episodes of ' The Last Dance', Former New England Patriots' WR Donte Stallworth...
FOX Sports - Published


FadeawayWorld

FadeawayWorld Shannon Sharpe: 'LeBron Is Still Better Than MJ, The Last Dance Doesn't Change Anything' https://t.co/5BmzkJPaB5 15 hours ago

TheWidmayer

WIDMAYER👌🏾 RT @CasanovaPhilips: After watching Kobe talk about MJ in the Last Dance documentary I truly believe that those 2 men were soulmates. Just… 1 day ago

CasanovaPhilips

Señor Piñata🥡Mind yours After watching Kobe talk about MJ in the Last Dance documentary I truly believe that those 2 men were soulmates. Ju… https://t.co/oGBndryJ96 1 day ago

TalkBasket

TalkBasket Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James is still better than Jordan, The Last Dance doesn’t change anything #LeBronJames… https://t.co/0F2sBCI2Jx 1 day ago

Kingdxmpr

Kingdxmrecordings RT @Kingdxmpr: Undisputed | Shannon Sharpe "furious" The Last Dance didn't say anything... https://t.co/CVk6r9Ss7P via @YouTube 2 days ago

nelo_wsos

NeLo That Jordan Last Dance series 👏🏾 👌🏾 On my basketball***real quick: Shannon Sharpe a hater Jordan said even thoug… https://t.co/6lvHaertLg 2 days ago

BGeanes

billy geanes @ShannonSharpe Shannon Sharpe If you're really looking at the LAST DANCE,,,,you must agree late eighties and nineti… https://t.co/9Yxa2UFBAa 2 days ago

Kingdxmpr

Kingdxmrecordings Undisputed | Shannon Sharpe "furious" The Last Dance didn't say anything... https://t.co/CVk6r9Ss7P via @YouTube 2 days ago


Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be

Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be

Michael Jordan has received backlash from several people including Isiah Thomas and Charles Barkley since the premiere of his documentary 'The Last Dance.' Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that being..

Colin Cowherd: 'The Last Dance' has cemented that it's OK for the NBA to move away from centers

Colin Cowherd: 'The Last Dance' has cemented that it's OK for the NBA to move away from centers

The NBA has changed rules in the past to benefit more skilled players and Colin Cowherd thinks that watching 'The Last Dance' has shown why the rule changes are good for the game of basketball.

