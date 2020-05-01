Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts

3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts

3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts

3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts The draft report was authored by associate professor Justin Lesser at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In addition to the staggering prediction of daily deaths, the report predicts a surge of close to 200,000 COVID-19 cases per day by June 1.

The author has described the report as an "FYI" of work in progress, saying, “it was not in any way intended to be a forecast.” Both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House have disclaimed the report.

But the report bares the official logo of the CDC, Homeland Security and the departments of Health and Human Services.

According to Lesser, while the numbers of his report are high, 100,000 new cases daily are possible by the end of May with the early reopening of states.

Justin Lessler, JHU, via 'The Washington Post' 'The Washington Post' reports that a senior White House official said the report will not change White House plans for reopening of the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

White House Takes Issue With Government Document Forecasting Doubling Of Coronavirus Cases

By Ken Bredemeier, Chris Hannas and Steve Herman The White House is downplaying a U.S....
Eurasia Review - Published

US coronavirus deaths could rise to 3,000 per day by 1 June, leaked documents reveal

The daily coronavirus death toll could surge to 3,000 by 1 June, a new government report projects.
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internal U.S. Document Predicts Massive Deaths By End Of May [Video]

Internal U.S. Document Predicts Massive Deaths By End Of May

An internal U.S. government document projects a surge in coronavirus cases. The prediction is a sharp rise in daily deaths by June 1st, according to Reuters. Even as President Donald Trump urged states..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met? [Video]

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met?

Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published