3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts The draft report was authored by associate professor Justin Lesser at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In addition to the staggering prediction of daily deaths, the report predicts a surge of close to 200,000 COVID-19 cases per day by June 1.

The author has described the report as an "FYI" of work in progress, saying, “it was not in any way intended to be a forecast.” Both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House have disclaimed the report.

But the report bares the official logo of the CDC, Homeland Security and the departments of Health and Human Services.

According to Lesser, while the numbers of his report are high, 100,000 new cases daily are possible by the end of May with the early reopening of states.

Justin Lessler, JHU, via 'The Washington Post' 'The Washington Post' reports that a senior White House official said the report will not change White House plans for reopening of the U.S.