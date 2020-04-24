Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dominic Raab > State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK

State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK

State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK

Government-backed hackers are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Britain and the United States said on Tuesday in a joint warning.

Soraya Ali reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK

Hackers backed by unknown national governments are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Britain and the United States.

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab is calling the attacks sophisticated and, quote, “particularly dangerous." "Today the UK's National Cyber Security Centre and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a joint warning about these groups and we've offered some advice on the cyber criminals and other actors who are seeking to exploit Covid-19 through malicious cyber activity.

Our teams have identified campaigns targeting healthcare bodies, pharmaceutical companies, research organisations and also various different arms of local government." UK and US officials have said the alert was not triggered by any specific incident or compromise, but rather intended as a warning - both to the attackers and the targeted organisations that need to better defend themselves.

Reuters has reported in recent weeks that Vietnam-linked hackers targeted the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and that multiple groups, some with ties to Iran, tried to break into the World Health Organization.

Raab added that there were many possible reasons for the attacks.

"There are various objectives and motivations that lie behind these attacks; from fraud on the one hand to espionage but they tend to be designed to steel bulk personal data, intellectual property and wider information that supports those aims and they are often linked with other state actors."



Recent related news from verified sources

State-backed hackers targeting coronavirus workers, U.S. and UK warn

Britain and the United States warned on Tuesday that government-backed hackers are attempting to...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersAl Jazeera


Cybersecurity agencies warn of crimin...

Cybersecurity agencies have urged staff in the healthcare sector to increase their password security...
Express and Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ State-backed hackers targeting COVID-19 responders, warn US, UK: US, UK officials did not say which countries were… https://t.co/YNerjHcZeD 14 minutes ago

akkitweetss

Akram Azeez RT @AJEnglish: Government-backed hackers are going after healthcare institutions in an attempt to steal information on #coronavirus efforts… 23 minutes ago

LilPepper5

Lil Pepper 🕊🐾🌲♻️🥁🧷 RT @AJENews: Government-backed hackers are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about… 37 minutes ago

Heimschule76

Heimschule - Abi 76 Security warning: State-backed #hackers are trying to steal coronavirus research State-backed hacking groups are t… https://t.co/ZkTjdwE2yj 55 minutes ago

Troy_Wilkinson

Troy Wilkinson A joint warning has been issued by the UK and US that nation-state backed threat actors have been found targeting C… https://t.co/sbQjw8nQ35 1 hour ago

MIT_SSP

MIT SSP An alarming new #nationalsecurity threat: #government-backed hackers attacking #healthcare institutions for… https://t.co/0sQfsBW53M 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hospital Hackers: cyber criminals use 'double extortion' amid COVID-19 crisis [Video]

Hospital Hackers: cyber criminals use 'double extortion' amid COVID-19 crisis

Cyber criminals are pouncing on sensitive patient data amid the COVID-19 crisis sweeping across the country using 'double extortion.' It's happening with a frightening frequency according to experts...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:40Published