Trump Reveals Why He Attacks Reporters In WH Press Briefings
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
President Donald Trump has a specific agenda when it comes to his White House coronavirus press briefings.
According to Business Insider, Trump told the New York Times the briefings were a form of campaign rallies.
He said they were a way to get around the 'fake news' while rallies are prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former reality television star added he also likes doing battle with reporters to keep viewers engaged.