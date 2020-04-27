Trump Reveals Why He Attacks Reporters In WH Press Briefings

Global  

President Donald Trump has a specific agenda when it comes to his White House coronavirus press briefings.

According to Business Insider, Trump told the New York Times the briefings were a form of campaign rallies.

He said they were a way to get around the 'fake news' while rallies are prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former reality television star added he also likes doing battle with reporters to keep viewers engaged.

