The cruise company operates trips from Boston to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada.

As it tries to raise money to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, Norwegian Cruise Line...

Port & Terminal Wouldn't it be better for the industry if Norwegian Cruise Lines did go bust? https://t.co/WV9D7JcbPd #cruise #shipping #maritime 2 hours ago

Naveed Mohammed RT @businessinsider : Norwegian Cruise Lines says there's 'substantial doubt' about its ability to continue operating https://t.co/HNCOcyv5AD 1 hour ago

Marcos Arellano Can the cruise industry stay afloat after COVID-19? Norwegian and Carnival plot uncertain course post-pandemic | CB… https://t.co/B3zhtEp72l 54 minutes ago

visitingbostonguide RT @wbz : Norwegian Cruise Lines May Go Out Of Business Due To Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/JrTLgHCzse 7 minutes ago