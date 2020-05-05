COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Demand For Plant-Based 'Meat'

Meat processing plant closures has spurred fears of a disruption to the US food supply.

Kroger and other grocery store chains are starting to limit the amount of meat that shoppers can buy.

According to Business Insider, Kroger is looking for a workaround.

The grocer will sell Impossible Foods' plant-based "beef" grounds at over 1700 stores across the US.

Since the pandemic began, plant-based meat companies like Impossible have seen an unprecedented spike in consumer demand for their products.

In fact, demand for fresh meat alternatives had skyrocketed by 272.2% for four weeks ending on April 11 compared to last year.