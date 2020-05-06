PLANT BASED SALES SPIKE

The u-s meat supply chain crumbles, plant-based products are experiencing a rise in popularity.

Many meat alternative companies are taking advantage of this opportunity by ramping up production.

Fox news corresponde nt kevin corke has the story.

The coronavirus pandemic is slaughtering the meat supply chain.

Major grocery chains are now limiting meat purchases and some wendy's restaurant locations are even taking burgers off the menu.

But one industry is aiming to fill the gap -- that would be the fake meat industry.

The ceo of impossible foods hopes the meat shortages will prompt more people to give plant-based products a closer look.

Brown says: "i actually think many of them are never going to want to go back to the old school meat from slaughterhouses."

The company is rolling out its meatless burgers to 17- hundred kroger stores across the country... part of a growing effort to scale up production.

Since the pandemic hit the u-s, meat alternative companies, like impossible foods and beyond meat, have seen a record spike in demand.

Brown says: "a very substantial increase in our sales in grocery stores, record sales in april.... big surge in sales through food delivery services."

The trend is also taking place in china.

More consumers there are turning to plant-based diets, as suspicions over a possible link between animal meat and covid-19 grow.

Yeung says: "over 75 percent of infectious disease are transmitted from animals to human beings.

Coronavirus is not the first, and sadly, it also won't be the last unless we overhaul our food system."

(reporter on-cam tag) even prior to the pandemic, demand for meat substitutes was actually on the rise.

In fact, nearly one in four americans reported eating less meat in 2019 than they had in the previous year.

In washington, i'm kevin corke, fox news.

