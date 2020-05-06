Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’

Global  

Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS.

The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday last Thursday.

He was appointed as an honorary colonel on his big day while a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane was organised by the RAF to mark his efforts.

The gold badge is Blue Peter’s highest accolade and famous recipients include the Queen, Sir David Attenborough and Mary Berry.

Presenter Lindsey Russell enlisted the help of Tom’s grandchildren, Benji and Georgia, to deliver the award.

