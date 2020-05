SHARE Omaha seeking donations, volunteers on Giving Tuesday Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:00s - Published 37 minutes ago SHARE Omaha seeking donations, volunteers on Giving Tuesday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHARE Omaha seeking donations, volunteers on Giving Tuesday A DAY THAT TYPICALLYFOLLOWS THETHANKSGIVINGHOLIDAY.BUT NATIONALORGANIZERSTHOUGHT WE ALLCOULD USE A BOOSTNOW.CHIEFPHOTOGRAPHERSTEFFANI NOLTESHOWS YOU HOWGIVING TUESDAYEFFORTS IN OMAHAHAVE MOVED ONLINEAND HOW YOU CANHELP.GIVING BACK HASNEVER BEEN EASIER.SHARE OMAHA HASCURATEDNONPROFITS INTO ADATABASE THATMAKES IT EASY TODIRECT YOURDONATION ON GIVINGTUESDAY.MARJORIE MAAS/EXECDIR.SHARE OMAHA 10:29 ITHINK IT'SREMARKABLE DURINGTHIS TIME WHEN WEARE ALL AFFECTEDTHAT PEOPLE ARESTILL RAISING THEIRHANDS ACROSS THEMETRO AREA.425 NON PROFITORGANIZATIONSSUPPORT OMAHA,THERE ARE 515VOLUNTEEROPPORTUNITIES...AND 1500 ITEMS YOUCAN BUY ONLINE OFFLOCAL NONPROFIT'SWISHLISTS.MAAS 3:25 WE KNOWSOME PEOPLE AREUNABLE TO BE GIVECASH DONATIONS ATTHIS TIME, BUT THEYSTILL WANT TO BEINVOLVED AND STILLWANT TO BEGENEROUS.WHAT WE WANT TODO IS ENCOURAGEPEOPLE THAT IF THEYCAN VIRTUALLYVOLUNTEER, IF THEYCAN COLLECT ITEMSAT HOME ANDSECURELY DROPTHEM OFF ATDIFFERENTLOCATIONS ACROSSTHE METRO THATDEFINITELY COUNTSAS FAR AS THATSWELL OFGENEROSITY, WE AREHOPING TO SEE.MANY NONPROFITSHAVE PIVIOTED THEIRSERVICES ONLINEDURING THISPANDEMIC...AND THAT'S WHERETHEY NEED YOURHELP NOW TOO.MAAS 9:10 IF YOU'RESKILLED AT WEBSITEDEVELOPMENT, OREDITING COPY OREDITING LETTERS, ORYOUR SKILLED ATDONOR MANAGEMENT,THERE ARENONPROFITS THATARE SEEKINGVOLUNTEERS THATWANT TO DO THATTYPE OF SKILL.IF YOU WEREPLANNING ONATTENDING A GALA ORSPECIAL EVENT THATWAS CANCELLED, SHESAYS THAT'S A GREATPLACE TO GIVE.AND THEY STILL NEEDYOUR HELP.MAAS 12:56 ALL OF USHAVE A BACKBONE INTHIS COMMUNITYTHAT IS SUPPORTEDBY NON-PROFITORGANIZATIONS.WE WANT TO SEETHOSEORGANIZATIONS ASWHOLE AS POSSIBLEWHEN THINGSRETURN TO A NEWNORMAL.IN OMAHA, STEFFANINOLTE 3 NEWS NOW.THIS IS REALLY AMONTH LONG EFFORTIN OMAHA ...SHARE OMAHA ISWORKING ON ITSANNUAL 24-HOURCHARITABLE GIVINGCHALLENGE CALLEDOMAHA GIVES.THAT'S MAY 22.





