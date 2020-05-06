Inside Daisy Clover movie (1965) - Clip - Opening "You're Gonna Hear from Me," 15-year-old gamine Daisy Clover sings from the silver screen to an adoring public, although in the 1930s, "star treatment" can go all the way from being discovered to being discarded.

Natalie Wood plays the title role with gusto in this blend of Hollywood stardust and melodrama from the producer/director team (Alan J.

Pakula and Robert Mulligan) that had already sublimely showcased her in Love with the Proper Stranger.

Also heard from are Wood's costars Robert Redford (as the vain movie star who weds Daisy) and Ruth Gordon (as Daisy's mother), both winning Golden Globes® for their work here (Gordon earned an Oscar® nomination as well).