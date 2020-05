Unions want fair pay after Riviera Beach managers get time-and-one-half during coronavirus pandemic

STEPPING UPÃOFFERING POLICEOFFICERS AND DEPUTIESSOMETHING EXTRA DURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

BUTOTHERS SAY ONE CITY COULD DOMORE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ANDQUESTION WHY MANAGERS AREGETTING AN EVEN BIGGERINCREASE.

CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR MERRIS BADCOCDIGS DEEPER.<< IN A TIME WHEN ESSENTIALPERSONNELÃ(NATS) HAVE TO GOTO WORK (NATS) ONE UNION WANTSTO SEE THEIR MEMBERS FAIRLYCOMPENSATED.

JOHN KAZANJIAN,PRESIDENT PALM BEACH COUNTY PBA-- 11;46;17 - WEASKING FOR A LITTLE SOMETHINGPALM BEACH COUNTY P- B-APRESIDENT JOHN KAZANJIANRECENTLY SENT THIS LETTER TO20 MUNICIPALITIES& ASKING FORSOMETHINGÃANYTHINGÃTO HELPBOOST MORAL FOR THOSE WHOPROTECT AND SERVE.

JOHNKAZANJIAN, PRESIDENT PALMBEACH COUNTY PBA -- 11;45;34 -WEWORK AND WERESPONDERS AND WE KNOW THAT&.HOWEVER, THEREEMPLOYEES THAT ARE WORKINGFROM HOME& WELINES 11:50;00 RECENTLY, THECITY OF RIVIERA BEACH AGREEDTO PAY ALL EMPLOYEES 100PERCENT OF THEIRPAYCHECKS&EVEN IF THEY AREASKED TO WORK FROM HOME ORWORK REDUCED HOURS.

BUT THAT“PANDEMIC PAY POLIC”_- ALSOINCLUDED A TIME-AND- A-HALFINCREASE FOR MANAGERS&FOR ALLHOURS WORKED.

JONATHAN EVANS,RIVIERA BEACH CITY MANAGER -10;54;27ÃME AND THEDEPARTMENT DIRECTORS ANDEVERYONE IN THE MANAGEMENTGROUP, IT70 EMPLOYEES.

(SHOW THE MEMO)ACCORDING TO THE CITY MEMO -81 PERCENT OF RIVIERA MANAGERSARE WORKING MORE THAN 40 HOURSA WEEK DURING THE PANDEMIC&.(TRANSITION TO MERRIS STANDUP) AND - PANDEMIC PAY WASINSPIRED BY A 2005 FEMAPOLICY&THE SAME ONE RIVIERAHAS USED EVERY HURRICANESINCE.

STILL IT SPARKED PUSHBACK FROM THE FLORIDA PUBLICSERVICES UNIONÃWHOREPRESENTS FOLKS LIKE 911DISPATCHERS, SANITATION ANDUTILITY WORKERS.

ALPHONSOMAYFIELD, PRESIDENT OF FLORIDAPUBLIC SERVICES UNION - 9;55;0- WE ARE NOT ASKING FORANYMORE.

WE JUST THINK THATITTHIS TIME HAS CHOSEN TO GIVETHEMSELVES TIME AND A HALF.THE UNION ALSO SAYS MANY OFITS EMPLOYEES ARE ESSENTIALAND PUTTING THEMSELVES INHARMS WAY.

ALPHONSO MAYFIELD,PRESIDENT OF FLORIDA PUBLICSERVICES UNION - 9:54;45 - IFPEOPLE ARE REPORTING FOR WORK,THEN THEY SHOULD RECEIVESOMETHING, SOME KIND OF AHAZARD PAY.

POINTING TO ARIVIERA BEACH 911 DISPATCHERWHO RECENTLY TESTED POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.

JONATHAEVANS, RIVIERA BEACH CITYMANAGER - 10;52;52ÃWE DOWANT TO RECOGNIZE THOSE WHOARE OUT THERE ON THE FRONTLINES JONATHAN EVANS, RIVIERABEACH CITY MANAGER - 10;52;44ÃWECONVERSATION WITH OTHERMUNICIPALITIES TO SEE WHATTHEY ARE DOING, SO NOTHING ISOFF THE TABLE.

ACCORDING TOTHE P-B- AOR MUNICIPALITIES HAVE OFFEREDTO STEP UP FOR THEIR DEPUTIESAND OFFICERS.

THAT INCLUDES ATEMPORARY 5 PERCENT INCREASEFOR ALL FULL-TIME PBSODEPUTIES WORKING DURING THEPANDEMIC.

TIME AND A HALF PAYFOR JUPITER OFFICERS& AND ANEXTRA $200 STIPEND PER PAYPERIOD FOR WEST PALM OFFICERS.JONATHAN EVANS, RIVIERA BEACHCITY MANAGER - 10;54;00ÃWEDID RECEIVE INFO FORM THE PBATHE POSSIBILITY OF RECEIVING A5 % INCREASE AS A RESULT OFTHIS PANDEMIC, & SOMETHING WEARE CURRENTLY REVIEWING& JOHNKAZANJIAN, PRESIDENT PALMBEACH COUNTY PBA -- 11;48;30 -I KNOW THESE CITIES AND THESETOWNS ARE GOING THROUGH SOMEHARDSHIP WITH SOME REVENUE NOTCOMING IN.

SO LISTEN WEWITH GIVE US SOME VACATIONTIME.

GIVE US SOMETHING THATALL WEMERRIS BADCOCK WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.