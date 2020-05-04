'How to ...Chiron' Episode 5 – 'The Speed Key'

Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace explains the Chiron.

No other driver spends so much time in a Bugatti Chiron1 like he does: Andy Wallace.

In the last few years, the Englishman and Bugatti Pilote Officiel covered a total of over 150,000 km with the extraordinary vehicles from Molsheim.

A true professional.

He’s been testing Bugatti cars and taking customers to the limits of driving physics since 2011.

But not only them: He spent more than 30 years as a racing driver.

He competed in both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona on 21 occasions, winning the Le Mans endurance classic once and Daytona three times.

In the summer of 2019, Wallace proves in a quite spectacular way that he is a lover of incredible speed: he reaches the top speed of exactly 490.484 km/h (304.773 mph) in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+* .

A world record for Bugatti.

At the same time, Bugatti is the first car manufacturer ever to break the magical 300 mph (482,80 km/h) barrier.

Being a professional through and through, there is no one better to present the Bugatti Chiron: In a series of five video clips, he explains the car’s technical details in a comprehensible manner and reveals how to get everything out of the hyper sports car while staying safe.

Fasten your seatbelts!