Harry Potter himself reads...Harry Potter

Harry Potter himself is reading his first adventure "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" to us mere Muggles, lifting spirits during these unprecedented times.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of the iconic novel on camera on Tuesday (May 5).

His is the first of six other celebrity readings from author J.K.

Rowling's debut novel with stars coming from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport.

David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and Stephen Fry are also taking part in the Harry Potter at Home project.

The readings of the 17 chapters will be released online each week with audio versions also available on Spotify.