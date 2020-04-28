Global  

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver a “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions.

On Sunday a “menu of options” will be announced on how the nation will end phase one of social distancing measures... …in an attempt to re-energise the economy while still suppressing the spread of the virus.

In order to begin to ease lockdown restrictions, five tests have to be met by the government.

