Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver a “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions.
On Sunday a “menu of options” will be announced on how the nation will end phase one of social distancing measures... …in an attempt to re-energise the economy while still suppressing the spread of the virus.
In order to begin to ease lockdown restrictions, five tests have to be met by the government.