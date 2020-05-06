Global  

After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:42s
After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News

After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News

Riyaz Naikoo, one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and commander of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning.

A Class 12 student, above 18, was arrested today for starting "Bois Locker Room", an Instagram group on which obscene messages and morphed photos of underage girls were shared.

The Karnataka government has cancelled all the ten trains that were expected to ferry migrant workers back to their home states this week -- a move the opposition Congress dubbed holding the workers "hostage".

The Excise Department of Punjab on Tuesday released new guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and COVID-19 lockdown.

