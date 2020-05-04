Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones has convinced Andy Dalton that he'll start over Dak Prescott

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones has convinced Andy Dalton that he'll start over Dak Prescott

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones has convinced Andy Dalton that he'll start over Dak Prescott

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones has convinced Andy Dalton that he'll start over Dak Prescott

It's been reported that Andy Dalton had 6 offers from various teams around the NFL, but Dalton chose the Dallas Cowboys in hopes that Dak's contract negotiations might fall through.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes Jerry Jones persuaded Dalton that he would get some playing time during his run in Dallas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones will not flinch to play Andy Dalton, Dak will sign the deal

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones will not flinch to play Andy Dalton, Dak will sign the dealThe Cowboys have given Dak Prescott the firepower he needs by picking up CeeDee Lamb in the first...
FOX Sports - Published

Jason Whitlock: The Cowboy's frustration with Dak Prescott has reached a dangerous level

Jason Whitlock: The Cowboy's frustration with Dak Prescott has reached a dangerous levelTensions between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are at an all time high after Dallas signed former...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman predicts the Cowboys will go 9-7 and make the playoffs next season [Video]

Todd Fuhrman predicts the Cowboys will go 9-7 and make the playoffs next season

The Dallas Cowboys remain a hot topic this offseason and are at -200 to make the playoffs next season. Hear why Todd Fuhrman is willing to take the steep price and bet them to make the playoffs next..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:37Published
Jason Whitlock: The NFL is trying to clone Patrick Mahomes the same way it cloned Sean McVay [Video]

Jason Whitlock: The NFL is trying to clone Patrick Mahomes the same way it cloned Sean McVay

With all the hype surrounding Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Jason Whitlock suspects that NFL teams are on the quest to find the next cloned version of Mahomes. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:33Published