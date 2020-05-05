Look Your Best While Working From Home

Many people are working from home for the first time and aren't sure what the "new" dress code is when they are video conferencing.

Do you wear a hoodie, a suit, or your nice tee shirt?

What about shoes?

Accessories?

Style Experts Tom Ott from NICESTUFF and Jori Miller Sherer from Minnetonka Moccasins join us to go over fashion do's and don'ts of staying professional at home.

For additional information on NICESTUFF Clothing or where to purchase, please visit www.nicestuffclothing.com.

They are also available on the popular personal styling subscription box StitchFix on www.stitchfix.com.

For more on Minnetonka and where to purchase, please visit www.minnetonkamoccasin.com.