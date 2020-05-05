Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony.

Michelle's Reach Higher initiative will also be involved.

Other commencement speakers include Lady Gaga, BTS, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Malala Yousafzai and more.

Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya and others will make special appearances.

BTS and others will perform at the virtual after-party.

The event premieres Sat., June 6, on the YouTube Originals channel.