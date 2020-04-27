Global  

Daniel Radcliffe Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Daniel Radcliffe says he had a hard time keeping a straight face while filming "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs.

The Reverend" interactive special, admitting he was nervous joining the cast.

The special is a "choose your own adventure"-style project in which viewers decide the characters' actions.

