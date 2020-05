Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll passes 30,000 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published 15 minutes ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll passes 30,000 A further 649 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

