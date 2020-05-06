ICC to hold virtual graduations this May

Global  

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Itawamba Community College has a couple of commencement ceremonies coming up for nursing and traditional graduates.

Community college have a couple of commencement ceremonies coming up.

Nurses are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic... and tomorrow (thursday) icc will recognize their associate nursing degree graduates in a virtual pinning and candle lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

That ceremony can be viewed on icc's facebook live page or www.letsgoicctv.com/red.

And next week, icc will have an online commencement ceremony to honor the class of 2020, on thursday, may 14 at 7 pm.

That will also be broadcast on icc's facebook live and on at www.letsgoicctv.com/red.

Their communications office notes that if you use the website, red should be in lower case to go directly to the page.

Icc president dr. jay allen says they do have a goal to have a traditional ceremony, at a later date, pending the status of coronavirus




