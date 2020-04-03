Watch: Raveena Tandon recreates Friends TV scene from Joey, Rachel Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:35s - Published 59 minutes ago Watch: Raveena Tandon recreates Friends TV scene from Joey, Rachel Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recreates a scene from Friends TV series. Raveena recreates a scene between Matt Le Blanc and Jennifer Aniston. The Bollywood actor was making a TikTok video with RJ Anmol during a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars. The event was organized by Fever Network to raise relief funds for Covid-19. Watch the video for more details. 0

