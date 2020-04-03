Global  

Watch: Raveena Tandon recreates Friends TV scene from Joey, Rachel

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recreates a scene from Friends TV series.

Raveena recreates a scene between Matt Le Blanc and Jennifer Aniston.

The Bollywood actor was making a TikTok video with RJ Anmol during a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars.

The event was organized by Fever Network to raise relief funds for Covid-19.

Watch the video for more details.

