Watch: Raveena Tandon recreates Friends TV scene from Joey, Rachel
Duration: 03:35s
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recreates a scene from Friends TV series.
Raveena recreates a scene between Matt Le Blanc and Jennifer Aniston.
The Bollywood actor was making a TikTok video with RJ Anmol during a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars.
The event was organized by Fever Network to raise relief funds for Covid-19.
