WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Keeping Task Force 'Indefinitely"
President Trump said the coronavirus task force will be around "indefinitely." During an event with nurses in the Oval Office Wednesday, the president said a few more people will probably be added to focus on getting the country back open.
The news comes a day after President Trump had said the task force would start to wind down.