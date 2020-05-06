Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Keeping Task Force 'Indefinitely"

WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Keeping Task Force 'Indefinitely"

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s - Published
WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Keeping Task Force 'Indefinitely'

WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Keeping Task Force 'Indefinitely"

President Trump said the coronavirus task force will be around "indefinitely." During an event with nurses in the Oval Office Wednesday, the president said a few more people will probably be added to focus on getting the country back open.

The news comes a day after President Trump had said the task force would start to wind down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: COVID-19 task force not dismantling, just refocusing

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters


Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force would continue...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •CBC.caMediaiteReutersJapan TodayJust JaredNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism [Video]

Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his White House coronavirus task force would remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published
American captured over 'Venezuelan coup' [Video]

American captured over 'Venezuelan coup'

Venezuelan state media is broadcasting footage of a captured American who says Trump ordered him to abduct President Maduro.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:57Published