Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized In Maryland

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a benign gallbladder condition.

According to Business Insider, she is being treated for it at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said she underwent non-surgical treatment.

The statement said she’s “resting comfortably” and will “participate in the oral arguments teleconference” from the hospital.

In 2019, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous growth on her lungs, radiation for a tumor and had an infection.

