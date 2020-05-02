Global  

The Last Stop: NYC Subway Begins Historic Overnight Shutdown

The Last Stop: NYC Subway Begins Historic Overnight Shutdown

The Last Stop: NYC Subway Begins Historic Overnight Shutdown

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, New York's MTA made a historic change in the Big Apple's subway system: it ended 24/7 service.

Officials announced they will bring the system offline from 1 am to 5 am daily for extra cleaning during the coronavirus outbreak.

But for homeless individuals, the last stop may leave them with nowhere to go.

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo went to Coney Island to check it out and talk to the people affected.

