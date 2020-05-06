Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee'

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
President Donald Trump spoke out about the ousted health official who filed a whistleblower’s complaint.

The whistleblower said the administration retaliated against him when he voiced concern about the coronavirus.

Rick Bright was the director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In January he wanted to urgently address the pandemic but received resistance from HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

According to Reuters, Trump called Bright a “disgruntled employee” who is “trying to help the Democrats.”

Trump Dismisses Top Scientist Rick Bright As 'Disgruntled Employee'

In a whistleblower complaint, Bright alleges he was removed from his post for failing to go along...
NPR - Published Also reported by Reuters


Trump Calls Dr. Bright a ‘Disgruntled Guy’ After Whistleblower Complaint: Looks Like He’s ‘Trying to Help the Democrats’

President *Donald Trump* swiped at Dr. *Rick Bright*, the former head of BARDA, at a pool spray...
Mediaite - Published


U.S. virus threat downplayed by Azar: whistleblower [Video]

U.S. virus threat downplayed by Azar: whistleblower

An ousted U.S. health expert filed a whistleblower's complaint on Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of downplaying the coronavirus threat and retaliating by ousting him when he raised concerns...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04