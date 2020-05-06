Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee'

President Donald Trump spoke out about the ousted health official who filed a whistleblower’s complaint.

The whistleblower said the administration retaliated against him when he voiced concern about the coronavirus.

Rick Bright was the director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In January he wanted to urgently address the pandemic but received resistance from HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

According to Reuters, Trump called Bright a “disgruntled employee” who is “trying to help the Democrats.”