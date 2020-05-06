Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force altogether.