Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:29s - Published
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force altogether.

