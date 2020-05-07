Global  

Covid-19 updates day 44: CSIR team develops affordable & quick testing kits| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:50s
Covid-19 updates day 44: CSIR team develops affordable & quick testing kits| Oneindia News

Covid-19 updates day 44: CSIR team develops affordable & quick testing kits| Oneindia News

India positive coronavirus cases breach 50,000 mark even as govt formulates guidelines for opening up public transport eventually while keeping social distancing norms in place.

Meanwhile, CSIR develops a faster and more affordable paper-based testing kit for COVID-19 that may be in markets in 3-4 weeks.

Watch for more updates from India on the lockdown situation due to COVID-19.

