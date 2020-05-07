Covid-19 updates day 44: CSIR team develops affordable & quick testing kits| Oneindia News
|
Covid-19 updates day 44: CSIR team develops affordable & quick testing kits| Oneindia News
India positive coronavirus cases breach 50,000 mark even as govt formulates guidelines for opening up public transport eventually while keeping social distancing norms in place.
Meanwhile, CSIR develops a faster and more affordable paper-based testing kit for COVID-19 that may be in markets in 3-4 weeks.
Watch for more updates from India on the lockdown situation due to COVID-19.