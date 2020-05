Jade Thirlwall was opposed to joining a girl band Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 days ago Jade Thirlwall was opposed to joining a girl band Jade Thirlwall has admitted she didn't want to be in a girl band when she got asked to join forces with her Little Mix bandmates on 'The X Factor'. 0

