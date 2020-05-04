Netanyahu cleared by Supreme Court to form government

Israel is one step closing to ending it's ongoing political gridlock, after the country's top court ruled on Wednesday (May 6) that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form government-- despite his indictment on corruption charges.

In its ruling against opposition petitioners, the Supreme Court found that Netanyahu's unity government deal with his election rival Benny Gantz does not violate the law.

And dismissed arguments that it unlawfully protects him in a corruption trial.

Netanyahu was indicted in January on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He denies any wrongdoing in all three cases.

Netanyahu and Gantz plan to swear in their unity government next week, following three inconclusive elections in the past year.

It will see Netanyahu serve as prime minister of a new administration for 18 months before handing the reins to Gantz.