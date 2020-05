More Support on the Way? Multiple Options for Potential Stimulus Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:22s - Published 4 days ago More Support on the Way? Multiple Options for Potential Stimulus As the country looks to rebound you may be wondering, is more help on the way from Congress? There's talk of more stimulus money and our political reporter Joe St. George looks at three of the mostly likely scenarios that could help with your job security or to help you make ends meet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More Support on the Way? Multiple Options for Potential Stimulus WITH THE COUNTRY LOOKING TOREBOUND... MANY ARE WONDERING IFMORE STIMULUSMONEY COULD BE ON THE WAY.JOE SAINT GEORGE LOOKS AT THREEOF THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIOS...THATCOULD HELP YOUR WALLET.THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE IF YOULOST A JOB DURING THIS HEALTHCRISIS... THAT STIMULUS CHECK ISPROBABLY ALREADY SPENT.THEE SENATE IS BACK FOR THEFIRST TIME IN WEEKS THISWEEK.BUT SO ARE THEPOLITICS..AND IT SEEMSWHATEVER COMES NEXT. WONT COMEAS EASY AS BEFORE.USUALLY IN AN ELECTION YEARCONGRESS DOESN'T' TAKE ON MUCHMEANINGFUL LEGISLATION ITSABOUTCAMPAIGNING AND REELECTION. BUTIN A PANDEMIC. CONGRESS IS NOLONGER A LAME DUCK. THIS WEEK.LIMITED LAWMAKING RETUNSWITH THE SIGNS OF THE NEWNORMAL. QUITE LITERALLY.ALLAROUND THE CAPITOL.SO WHAT IS CONGRESS THINKING OFDOING NEXT?BIG IDEA #1BAILOUT FOR CITY AND STATEGOVERNMENTS?HOW WOULD THIS HELP YOU?.WELLCITIES AROUND THE COUNTRY ARESTRUGGLING.LAYOFFSANTICIPATED. WITH TAX REVENUEDRYING UP.IN DAYTON OH470 EMPLOYEES FURLOUGHED.SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA1200 EMPLOYEE FURLOUGHSBOULDER COLORADO700 EMPLOYEES FURLOUGHEDTHE MAYOR OF BOULDER SAM WEAVERWANTS CONGRESS TO HELP.HIS CITYWAS TOO SM HASN'TQUALIFIED FOR ANY AID YET.< SAM OUR BUDGET IS GOING TO BEVERY IMPACTED BY THIS WE AREVERY SALES TAX DEPENDENT. WETHINK WE ARE GOING TO BE ABOUT40 MILLION SHORTAS FOR A CITY OR STATEASSSITANCE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSIHAS CALLED FOR ATRILLION-DOLLAR BAILOUT.REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCHMCCONNELL THOUGH HAS EXPRESSEDEARLYSKEPTCISM AND SO HAS THEPRESIDENTBIG IDEA #2MORE SMALL BUSINESS LOANS?MONEY RAN OUT FOR LOANS THEFIRST TIME IN JUST 13 DAYS..THERE ARE CALLS FROM SOME INCONGRESS TO GIVE MORE.BUT SO FARNO SPECIFICS ORDIRECTION FROM THE WHITE HOUSE.AND FINALLY BIG IDEA #3ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK?SOME DEMOCRATS HAVE SUGGESTED A2000 DOLLAR CHECK SHOULD BEISSUED.THE PRESIDENT HAS SAID THOUGHTHAT WON'T HAPPEN WITH UNLESS HEGETS APAYROLL TAX CUT..WHICH MANY ONTHE LEFT DO NOT LIKE.ONE OTHER BIG IDEA.GIVE SOMEBUSINESSES PROTECTIONS FROMLAWSUITS RELATED TO COVID19. SOAS YOU CAN SEE POLITICS IS BACK.AND BY THE WAY TOPASS A BILL CONGRESS NEEDS TOHAVE THE HOUSE AND SENATE INSESSION. AND THISWEEK THE HOUSE ISN'T BACK YET.IN FACT SOME HEALTH EXPERTS AREWARNING ITS STILLUNSAFE FOR THEM TO RETURN. INWASHINGTON JOE S.T GEORG





