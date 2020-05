Take A Look At The Last Super Moon Of The Year Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:19s - Published 17 minutes ago Take A Look At The Last Super Moon Of The Year A "super moon" means the moon is at the closest point to Earth along its orbit around our planet, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report (1:19). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Super Flower Moon 2020: Here's how skywatchers can enjoy live streaming, India timings The Super Flower Moon on May 7, 2020 will be the last Supermoon of this year. However, on June 5,...

