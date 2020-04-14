10 worst Industrial disasters ever in history: Watch | Oneindia News

Here is a list of 10 worst industrial disasters ever in history.

On April 25 and 26, 1986, the worst nuclear accident in history unfolded in what is now northern Ukraine as a reactor at a nuclear power plant exploded and burned.

The accident destroyed the Chernobyl 4 reactor, killing 30 operators and firemen within three months and several further deaths later.

On the night of December 2, 1984, chemical, methyl isocyanate (MIC) spilt out from Union Carbide India Ltd’s (UCIL’s) pesticide factory turned the city of Bhopal into a colossal gas chamber.

In the early morning of November 19, 1984, a series of huge explosions at a Pemex liquid petroleum gas (LPG) storage plant and the massive fire they triggered killed between 500 and 600 people and left as many as 7,000 others with severe burns.

Texas City explosion of 1947, industrial disaster sparked by the fire and explosion of the SS Grandcamp on April 16–17, 1947, in Texas City, Texas.

The Benxihu colliery disaster in China cost 1,549 lives and is believed to be the worst coal mining disaster ever.

The tragedy occurred on 26 April 1942 in the Honkeiko coal mine, located near Benxi in the Liaoning province of China.

The fatal explosion of the underground coal mine was caused by a mixture of gas and coal dust.

The underground fire exploded out of the mine shaft entrance and other