Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

County of Berks Commissioners' Meeting 5-7-20

Video Credit: BCTV - Published
County of Berks Commissioners' Meeting 5-7-20

County of Berks Commissioners' Meeting 5-7-20

Commissioners Kevin Barnhardt and Michael Rivera conduct their weekly meeting via Microsoft Teams. They inform the county on current developments and take comments and questions from the public in the form of emails sent to them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LKMac

Lynda Macaleer RT @Emmons4Congress: Join us tomorrow! Berks County Commissioners Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera will also be joining us as well on… 4 days ago

Emmons4Congress

John Emmons for Congress Join us tomorrow! Berks County Commissioners Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera will also be joining us as well… https://t.co/1MldxLrl57 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Berks County Commissioners Say Insurance May Not Cover Businesses If They Violate Stay-At-Home Orders [Video]

Berks County Commissioners Say Insurance May Not Cover Businesses If They Violate Stay-At-Home Orders

Some in Berks County want to see small businesses reopen.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published
Rally held outside Palm Beach County Commission meeting to 'Reopen South Florida' [Video]

Rally held outside Palm Beach County Commission meeting to 'Reopen South Florida'

Outside of Tuesday's meeting, about a dozen protesters from the group Reopen South Florida held signs, urging the governor and commissioners to lift restrictions against businesses in Palm Beach..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:52Published