Yuba Sutter Mall becomes 1st mall in California to reopen during pandemic

First location in the state to defy the governor's 'stay at home orders' and reopen it's mall for business.

Yuba and sutter county government leaders supported the decision for reopening the yuba-sutter mall wednesday.

Mall representatives say steps were taken to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and mall employees..

They say hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the mall and individual stores are limiting the number of people allowed inside at any one time.

It was certainly not our plan to be the first mall in california to open it just worked out that way.

We're really excited to give our tenants a chance to get back to business.

They've been impacted financially severely so this has been a great opportunity for them most of the stores are still closed.

Shelton believes more will open as the week progresses.

Yuba and sutter counties allowed some area busuinesses to re-open at the beginning of this week.