Yuba Sutter Mall becomes first mall in California to reopen during pandemic

With support from Yuba and Sutter County governments, the Yuba Sutter Mall became the first mall in the state to reopen to the public.

Today the yuba sutter mall became the first mall in the state to reopen its doors... action news now reporter brandon benitez has more on the reopening... hand sanitizer stations at every entrance... restricted access to water fountains.

These are some of the protocols the yuba sutter mall made as they became the first mall in california to reopen its doors... with the full support of the counties and following public health recommendation s, we made the decision to open it was certainly not our plan to be the first mall in california to open it just worked out that way.

We're really excited to give our tenants a chance to get back to business.

They've been impacted financially severely so this has been a great opportunity for them... now most of the stores at the yuba sutter mall are still closed but that's not stopping shoppers from finally getting to stretch out those legs... yet some expressed concerns... it's pretty crazy that they're opening this because what if it comes back twice as bad because they're opening everything maybe too early... others love the move... it feels absolutely amazing getting to bring the kids out, letting them jump, and being able to walk around and support local businesses that have struggled terribly through this... we're ready to boost the economy.

I have my hand sanitizzer and she knows not to touch anything unless we're buying it.

While governor gavin newsom says yuba and sutter counties reopening now is a big mistake -- senior general manager natasha shelton says they're being proactive to limit concerns... we're really trying to create an environment that are customers are safe, feel safe and healthy to shop in so that's what our goal is right now and i think so far today the opening's been great.

Everybody's been following social distancing, i see a lot of masks.

Individual retailers are also taking it upon themselves restricting the amout of traffic coming into the stores so that's been a great thing to see too.

The company has announced no plans yet as to when the chico mall will