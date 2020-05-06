Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown

Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown

Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown The 'Die Hard' actor has been isolating in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah) for the past few weeks, while his wife Emma Heming stayed in Los Angeles with her and Bruce's two daughters (Mabel and Evelyn).

But his wife and younger kids have now left California to join them: and the reunion meant that they all got to celebrate Evelyn's sixth birthday together Rumer posted a video of the whole family celebrating Evelyn's sixth birthday by teaching her to ride a bike.

Emma shared the same video and wrote: Bruce's representative confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that both households are now in Idaho.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bruce Willis reunites with wife Emma amid lockdown

Hollywood star Bruce Willis' family is finally all together, after his wife Emma Heming Willis and...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsItaly

Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife but is still quarantining with former spouse Demi Moore -… 18 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife but is still quarantining with former spouse Demi M… https://t.co/kn8nH4m6Sp 18 hours ago

shagoferoff

Serg Shagoferoff Bruce Willis reunited with wife after quarantine with Demi Moore https://t.co/L9xKxqIO2D https://t.co/Kunwx88TG4 2 days ago

naftee

Naftee Life on the ocean wave was a floating HELL!  ! Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife - but is still quarant… https://t.co/LmRk9RzS4K 2 days ago

blackpeopledata

Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz: Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife - but is still quarantining with former spouse Demi Moore #BruceWillis #DemiMoore… 3 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife - but is still quarantining with former spouse Demi Moore #BruceWillis… https://t.co/Ndw5EsFDCi 3 days ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife It's been two months, but Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma, have finally reunited! Here's why she decided to travel… https://t.co/5aJmSAgLdw 3 days ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #BruceWillis has been reunited with his wife and daughters after more than a month apart. https://t.co/vPVi6Ki9HT 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce Willis And The Birthday Lockdown [Video]

Bruce Willis And The Birthday Lockdown

Birthdays take a hit this year.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:08Published
Bruce Willis reunites with wife and daughters [Video]

Bruce Willis reunites with wife and daughters

Bruce Willis has been reunited with his wife and daughters after more than a month apart.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published