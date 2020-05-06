Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown The 'Die Hard' actor has been isolating in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah) for the past few weeks, while his wife Emma Heming stayed in Los Angeles with her and Bruce's two daughters (Mabel and Evelyn).

But his wife and younger kids have now left California to join them: and the reunion meant that they all got to celebrate Evelyn's sixth birthday together Rumer posted a video of the whole family celebrating Evelyn's sixth birthday by teaching her to ride a bike.

Emma shared the same video and wrote: Bruce's representative confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that both households are now in Idaho.