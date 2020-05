More than 60 kids hospitalized with mystery illness Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 48 minutes ago More than 60 kids hospitalized with mystery illness As government leaders weigh reopening, there's a growing concern about kids and COVID-19. New York State has now issued an urgent warning about a mysterious condition that could be linked to the virus. 0

COVID-19.NEW YORK STATE HAS NOW ISSUEDAN URGENT WARNING ABOUT AMYSTERIOUS CONDITION THAT COULDBE LINKED TO THE CORONAVIRUS.THERE ARE MORE REPORTS FROM NEWYORK---OF KIDS SUFFERING FROMVARIOUS SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATEDWITH TOXIC SHOCK --- OR WHAT'SKNOWN AS KAWASAKI DISEASE--ARARE INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME.SO FAR NONE OF THE REPORTEDPATIENTS HAVE DIED.ABC NEWS CHIEF MEDICALCORRESPONDENT JENN ASHTON SAYS--- PARENTS SHOULD BE ON THELOOK OUT."IF YOU TAKE A LOOK, DOCTORSAND PARENTS ARE REPORTING THATTHESE CHILDREN CAN HAVE HIGHFEVER, THEY CAN HAVE RASH, THEYCAN HAVE EYE INFECTION ORCONJUNCTIVITIS, PINK EYECHANGES, SWOLLEN LYMPH NODESAND IN SOME CASES SWELLING OFTHEIR HANDS AND FEET."THESE COMPLICATIONS IN CHILDRENWERE FIRST REPORTED LAST MONTHIN EUROPE---BUT NOW AT LEAST 64CHILDREN IN NEW YORK CITY ARESHOWING SIMILAR SYMPTOMS.



