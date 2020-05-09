Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 year with syndrome

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
10 year with syndrome
child in ICU
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

10 year with syndrome

You're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

In our top story at 11....a 10-year-old on a ventilator with covid-19 in kentucky.

According to the state department for public health commissioner, doctor.

Steven stack, there's a new syndrome that's being recognized in young people related to the coronavirus.

Last week..

.new york's governor..andrew cuomo warned the country about the mystery illness.

Governor andy beshear, says 'this' is kentukcy's first case, of a ten year old on a ventilator with the virus.

Doctor stack...talked more about the case, during governor beshear's briefing today.

16:11 for kids who get this syndrome its serious the young patient that we have in kentucky is criticallyl ill, at this time, and for those who get this its serious.

16:21 --butted-- 17:18 - 17:29 "anytime we have somebody's on a ventillator it's tough, having our first 10 yr old with covid is tougher to me because i'm the dad of a ten year old.

17:29 fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: gov.

Andy beshear coronavirus in ky 2.jpg -total ... governor beshear..

Says statewide there are now at least six-thousand six-hundred and seventy-seven coronavirus cases in kentucky.

The governor didn't have a briefing on sunday.

So he says there were 141 new cases from sunday and 105 for today.

Beshear also reported four new deaths for today.

And three new deaths from sunday.

The total number of pople who have died from the virus in kentucky is now, three-hundred and eleven



Recent related news from verified sources

"You Are Not The Be All And End All" - Sen. Paul Questions Dr. Fauci On Closing Schools For The Rest Of The Year

You Are Not The Be All And End All - Sen. Paul Questions Dr. Fauci On Closing Schools For The Rest Of The YearDr. Anthony Fauci defends his school-closure madness with an excuse about a cluster of half a dozen...
WorldNews - Published

Queens Father Says 8-Year-Old Son With Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Came Down With A Fever, Went Into Cardiac Arrest

The 8-year-old tested negative for COVID-19 but tested positive for the antibody.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

curiocat13

Camilla van Gerbig 🔸🔶 Mask Up, Keep Safe RT @LouiseRawAuthor: What causes greater ‘damage’ to kids than homeschooling? Dying of Hyper-Inflammatory Syndrome, like the previously-h… 12 minutes ago

JustAGirl515

Witch, Hunting🦸🏻‍♀️ RT @SpectrumNews1KY: .@StevenStackMD now at podium. Ten year old with inflammatory syndrome has been extubated. 23 minutes ago

MsMaree7

Ms.Maree RT @ShaneClaiborne: Whoa. Powerful interview with Heidi Crowter, a 24-year-old activist with Down’s syndrome... and a new hero of mine. htt… 23 minutes ago

g_maatman

Gerald L. Maatman, J RT @GDSFoundation: Meet Emmett! The 1-year-old toddler with #Downsyndrome is taking over the internet! https://t.co/etKSxdBHkD 25 minutes ago

DeniseDfb

Denise @mermhart I have chronic fatigue syndrome, which is also another name/ part of ME. It’s so frustrating. I can cope,… https://t.co/aRJ8K1SPIN 33 minutes ago

hahnbriant

Brian Hahn @ramit Being pigeonholed, alpha player syndrome, workflow bottlenecks. I'm very comfortable but feel there's room t… https://t.co/c0lL4jYVrI 38 minutes ago

Buc_ball711

JT Westberry @KenGrantNFL @gamscout You add overagressive designs and a QB who had hero syndrome then you prolly end up with the… https://t.co/yBj8OXwV0g 40 minutes ago

IlchevLazar

Lazar Ilchev RT @DrMattMcCarthy: NEW: Kawasaki first linked to #COVID19 after 'unprecedented cluster' of 8 children treated at Evelina London Children's… 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cuomo: Three Children Have Died Of Syndrome Linked To COVID-19 [Video]

Cuomo: Three Children Have Died Of Syndrome Linked To COVID-19

Reuters reports three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Saturday...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
2 New York Boys Die Of Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome Amid Pandemic [Video]

2 New York Boys Die Of Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome Amid Pandemic

A 7-year-old boy died late last week at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Dr. Michael Gewitz said he suffered neurological complications from what is now called pediatric multi-symptom..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published