10 year with syndrome

In our top story at 11....a 10-year-old on a ventilator with covid-19 in kentucky.

According to the state department for public health commissioner, doctor.

Steven stack, there's a new syndrome that's being recognized in young people related to the coronavirus.

Last week..

.new york's governor..andrew cuomo warned the country about the mystery illness.

Governor andy beshear, says 'this' is kentukcy's first case, of a ten year old on a ventilator with the virus.

Doctor stack...talked more about the case, during governor beshear's briefing today.

16:11 for kids who get this syndrome its serious the young patient that we have in kentucky is criticallyl ill, at this time, and for those who get this its serious.

16:21 --butted-- 17:18 - 17:29 "anytime we have somebody's on a ventillator it's tough, having our first 10 yr old with covid is tougher to me because i'm the dad of a ten year old.

Andy beshear coronavirus in ky 2.jpg -total ... governor beshear..

Says statewide there are now at least six-thousand six-hundred and seventy-seven coronavirus cases in kentucky.

The governor didn't have a briefing on sunday.

So he says there were 141 new cases from sunday and 105 for today.

Beshear also reported four new deaths for today.

And three new deaths from sunday.

The total number of pople who have died from the virus in kentucky is now, three-hundred and eleven