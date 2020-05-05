Athletes could be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 symptoms, says union

SHOWS: NYON, SWITZERLAND (MAY 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WORLD PLAYERS ASSOCIATION, BRENDAN SCHWAB, ON PLAYERS BEING ASKED TO TAKE RISK, SAYING: "We are concerned that some of the medical precautions that are being put in place are not based on the best science.

And we are also concerned that sports bodies are trying to place the economic and the legal risk of contracting the disease onto players.

And that is something which we think should not be tolerated given that the players themselves are being asked to do something which is inherently risky and inherently contrary to all of the health information which is being given which is to participate in a contact sport at a time of social distancing." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WORLD PLAYERS ASSOCIATION, BRENDAN SCHWAB, ON RETURN OF BUNDESLIGA, SAYING: "We believe that those sports who want to go first need do try and set the very best practices.

We were very impressed by the comments by the German goalkeeper Manuel Nueur who was saying that yes, this is a leadership example, we as players have to step up to the mark.

And what we are saying is that when it comes to health and safety, the leagues and the sports governing bodies need to do the same." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WORLD PLAYERS ASSOCIATION, BRENDAN SCHWAB, ON ECONOMIC SHIFT IF AND WHEN SPORT RETURNS, SAYING: "The players are acutely aware of the huge economic impact this will have on sport.

Sport in the main, especially globally, relies on international travel and it relies on mass gatherings.

And what we can see is those two things are not going to be a part of our society for the foreseeable future.

So, in those circumstances we have seen players come to the table in terms of pay cuts in terms of a recalibration of the economic models that are informing sports leagues, but what we are saying is that the health and safety in these circumstances cannot be negotiable.

If players are coming to the table, as we are seeing, then we believe the sports governing bodies should lead by example at a time of a public health crisis and say 'we care about health, we care about the health of people who are going to put their bodies on the line so that we can make sure our industries are sustainable'." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WORLD PLAYERS ASSOCIATION, BRENDAN SCHWAB, ON PHYSICAL DANGER TO ATHLETES, SAYING: "But we have seen some research that athletes may be particularly vulnerable to serious symptoms. That the virus may get deep into the lungs.

It's a virus that can cause severe damage, not only to the lungs but to other organs.

And athletes, of course, need to be at a very high level of health and fitness in order to be able to preserve their careers.

I think players are willing to negotiate the risk associated with that, but what we cannot see is the economic risk associated with that put on to the players by them being asked to sign away their legal rights for them to be denied the basic legal and economic protection that should go along with being injured or otherwise forced to be ill in the ordinary course of work." STORY: Professional athletes could be particularly vulnerable to falling seriously ill with the new coronavirus, the head of a global union representing them told Reuters on Thursday (May 7).

Brendan Schwab, the executive director of the World Players' Association, added that some players were being asked to sign away rights that would normally give them legal and financial protection should they fall ill.

The union represents around 85,000 athletes, including many who play in the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, rugby, European soccer and Australian Rules football.

Schwab said that while players were willing to take a calculated risk to resume their sporting careers, since social distancing rules cannot be adhered to in most sports, it would not be at any cost.

He said that if players signed away their rights, they could be denied "the basic economic and legal protection which should go along with being injured or otherwise ill in the ordinary course of work." He added that, by taking part in contact sports, the "players themselves are being asked to do something which is inherently risky and inherently contrary to all of the health information that is being given."