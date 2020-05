Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy Thursday after sales collapsed under the pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy



The 112 year old luxury department store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. They say that no mass closings are planned. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan Reportedly Challenged by Investors



Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today, but now some investors are reportedly pushing the department store chain to consider a sale instead. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:12 Published 1 week ago