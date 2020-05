Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 59 minutes ago Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy The 112 year old luxury department store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. They say that no mass closings are planned.

