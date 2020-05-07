Dresses moved, Kindness Project pledges to help whenever prom can happen

Those those involved "in a wabash valley volunteer group say"..

They'll be here for students and their families whenever "prom plans" are made.

As you know... "prom" has been cancelled or, postponed "in many local communities" due to the coronavirus.

News 10's..

"heather good"..

Continues our coverage for you now..

With more..

"on the garrett sands kindness project".

////// susie... jayna sullivan with the garrett sands kindness project tells me the group has collected roughly 5-hundred dresses.

You'll remember... last year... the group hosted its first ever prom dress and tux giveaway.

Volunteers were well on their way to another successful event when the coronavirus changed everything.

The y-m-c-a in terre haute was the site of last year's event.

Sullivan has been storing hundreds of dresses here with plans for another giveaway... but now... those plans have been postponed with school proms canceled.

Today... volunteers packed up the dresses to move them to the meadows shopping center.

That's to free up space at the "y" as it re-opens to the public.

Sullivan says she was worried she'd have to pay for storage and is grateful to the "y" and "meadows."

//////// "i mean, seriously, i cried.

I was so thankful.

I was so relieved because i did not know what i was going to do with all these dresses."

Sullivan says she has heard about ideas to host a prom this summer.

She says the garrett sands kindness project will be there to help students find the right dress