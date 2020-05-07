Austin Burton's Unique Journey to Purdue

Places ..

Burton started playing the game in his home state of massachusetts before finishing his high school career in florida ..

Burton began his college career at u- c-l-a ..

From westwood to west lafayette ..

Burton is now a boilermaker ..

Sports 18's andrew pogar has the story.

Austin burton: boston to l-a to west lafayette no i can't say i imagined it going that way.

Andrew: imagine attending a college you've never visited.

Austin burton: that was the weirdest part for me.

Andrew: austin burton took a long and different way to purdue.

Austin burton: it looks amazing.

I think the facity is only a couplears ol te massachusett native and c-a graduate transfer hast to sy d locker room in person because of t coronavirus ndemic.

The quarterback tered the transfer portal on march 3rd.oon after, the c-aa suspended all on-mpus recrr he left and said this is the spot austin.

Andrew: steve and ginni came to west lafayette during the big ten women's basketball tournament.

(nat pop) andrew: burton's younger sister veronica plays for northwestern.

Burton's mom was an all-american and big ten champion swimmer for the wildcats while his dad was a quarterback.

The former q-b is now a sports anchor in boston.

(nat pop) andrew: while steve covered tom brady and completed passes.

Austin grew up watching and idolizing tb12.

Austin burton: just his confidence in himself.

Like he always knew he could be the guy and that's something i admire most.

Andrew: burton also admires jeff brohm.

Burton is ready to learn from the purdue head coach and play in an offense which ranked 12th in the nation in passing a season ago.

Austin burton: he brings a lot of energy.

He's excited, passionate about what he does.

He just had me immediately locked in and knew i wanted to play for that guy.

Andrew: burton only made one start over his three year career with the bruins.

With two years of eligibility left, he'll try to prove brohm he's right guy to lead the boilermakers under center.

Austin burton: the one thing he promised is an opportunity to become the starter if you want it and that's how it should be.

You have to earn it.

Again that was andrew pogar reporting..

Burton joins