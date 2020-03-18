Global  

THE DARE movie clip - I Gave Blood Once

THE DARE movie clip - I Gave Blood Once - Plot synopsis: When a childhood prank goes wrong, four strangers are forced to relive a cruel game at the hands of a masked psychopath.

Starring Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Richard Brake (Rob Zombie’s 31, 3 From Hell), Richard Short (American Horror Story, Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot), Alexandra Evans (London Fields, Redistributors), Robert Maasser (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, 1917), Harry Jarvis (The Knight Before Christmas, Proven Innocent), Devora Wilde (The Tombs, False Witness), and Emily Haigh (Horizon).

The film is directed by Giles Alderson (Hollywood Hostel, The Girl Whisperer), who co-wrote the film with Jonny Grant (Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot), and produced by Julian Kostov (Treadstone, A Discovery of Witches).

It was executive produced by Yariv Lerner (Rambo: Last Blood, Hellboy, Angel Has Fallen).

