Captain Tom shares his recollections in new ITV Documentary Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Captain Tom shares his recollections in new ITV Documentary Captain Tom Moore, Britain’s new national treasure, tells the story of his part in the Second War on ITV tonight - including his recollections of conscription, of fighting on the frontline in Burma, of Vera Lynn, and of VE day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this